Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ 4K Blu-ray and Digital Release Date and Details

Disney latest foray into live-action remakes of their animated classics to hit home video will be everyone’s favorite flying elephant, Dumbo.

While Dumbo didn’t set the box office ablaze, it should prove quite popular on home video. The simultaneous Digital HD as well as physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release date is set for June 25th.

Dumbo’s ensemble cast includes Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Nico Parker, and Finley Hobbins. The film is directed by Tim Burton.

One of the bonus features will only be found on the Digital HD and Movies Anywhere version of Dumbo.

DREAMLAND – ANATOMY OF A SCENE: From Final Script to Final Scene: The filmmakers and cast talk a lot about the feeling of “grand intimacy” in the film. Step right up as they bring the Dreamland parade to life, accomplishing the rare marriage of a massive spectacle combined with an emotional tenderness.

The remaining bonus features are on all formats:

CIRCUS SPECTACULARS: Dumbo’s cast share their experience of making the film—and get to the heart of a story about family and believing in yourself.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Explore how one of Disney’s most lovable characters went from an animated classic to a stunning live-action retelling.

BUILT TO AMAZE: Get a closer look at the film’s production and costume design.

DELETED SCENES: A compelling collection of scenes that almost made the final film. Roustabout Rufus Pachyderm Plans The Other Medici Brother Monkey Business A Star Is Born Where’s Dumbo Elephant Heist A Seat at the Show

EASTER EGGS ON PARADE: Discover the hidden and not-so-hidden nods to the animated Dumbo in this narrated tribute to the Disney classic.

CLOWNING AROUND: Laugh along with the cast in a collection of big-top bloopers and goofs from the set.

“BABY MINE”: Visual video performed by Arcade Fire

Here’s a new Dumbo trailer and the Blu-ray combo cover art.