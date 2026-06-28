3.5
out of 5
When cinephiles hear the words "Spielberg" and "aliens" in the same sentence, it tends to draw attention. Steven Spielberg has built a legendary career telling stories about what may be out there and answering the question, "Are we alone in the universe?" Starting in 1977 with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and again in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and later in 2005's War of the Worlds, the award-winning auteur has presented many different takes on that answer, and now, Disclosure Day offers yet another. The question now isn't just "are we alone?" but "does it really matter?" Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise, A Quiet Place) as Margaret Fairchild, a weather gal at a Kansas City TV station who… Read More