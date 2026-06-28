‘Disclosure Day’ Review: Spielberg Revisits Familiar Ground

   June 28, 2026
3.5
out of 5
When cinephiles hear the words "Spielberg" and "aliens" in the same sentence, it tends to draw attention. Steven Spielberg has built a legendary career telling stories about what may be out there and answering the question, "Are we alone in the universe?" Starting in 1977 with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and again in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and later in 2005's War of the Worlds, the award-winning auteur has presented many different takes on that answer, and now, Disclosure Day offers yet another. The question now isn't just "are we alone?" but "does it really matter?" Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise, A Quiet Place) as Margaret Fairchild, a weather gal at a Kansas City TV station who…  Read More
Disclosure Day

‘Masters Of The Universe’ Review: A Mixed Toy Box

Masters of the Universe 2026 Movie
3.2
out of 5
Action Figures Movie Reviews Movies Reviews
   June 20, 2026
After the success of Barbie in 2023, it was only a matter of time before toy maker Mattel began capitalizing on its other major intellectual properties. Now, three years later, the brand's iconic long-time "boy toy" IP gets a chance to shine with Masters of the Universe and the results are a mixed toy box. Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Adam/He-Man, a displaced hero figure (pun fully intended) who grew up primarily on Earth after Skeletor (Jared…  Read More
3.2
out of 5
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