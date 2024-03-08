Disney’s ‘Wish’ 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

   March 8, 2024
Disney's Wish 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release date is March 12th, 2024, and it is exclusive to Walmart in a SteelBook package. New Disney Animation films can be cause for jubilation when it comes to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format. They have the potential of brilliantly shining in 4K at home, and 2023's Wish thankfully fires on almost all cylinders despite its blended mix of art styles that take a moment to adjust to. It wouldn't have been very "Disney" of Disney to forego creating a movie celebrating the 100th anniversary of their Animation studio. To hammer the connection between that movie and the celebration home, the idea powering Wish draws from the lyrics forever associated with the company, "When you wish upon a star." But what happens when your wishes are protected by an egotistical king who makes you forget them and hoards them for himself? In true…  Read More
‘Orphan (2009)’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Coming in May

Blu-ray
   April 4, 2024
Scream Factory have set May 14th, 2024 as the release date for a new Collector's Edition of Orphan (2009) on Blu-ray. There's a lot of newness packed into this release including a 2K scan of the interpositive that should make this the best Orphan home video release yet. The Orphan (2009)…  Read More

‘Living With My Mother’s Killer’: How to Watch and Stream

'Living With My Mother's Killer': How to Watch and Stream
TV
   March 30, 2024
Rhiannon Fish plays a way too forgiving grieving woman who lets her mother's killer work on her property in Living With My Mother's Killer. See if this arrangement goes horribly south when Living With My Mother's Killer premieres Saturday, March 30th at 8/7c on the Lifetime channel. Find out how to…  Read More

‘An Easter Bloom’ Hallmark Premiere: How to Watch and Stream

'An Easter Bloom' Hallmark Premiere: How to Watch and Stream
TV
   March 30, 2024
Aimee Teegarden stars in Hallmark Channel's holiday-themed movie An Easter Bloom. She plays a young gardener who enters an Easter floral competition in the romantic drama that premieres Saturday, March 30th 2024 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel with live streaming and on-demand options available. Find out how to watch An…  Read More
