4.2
out of 5
Disney's Wish 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release date is March 12th, 2024, and it is exclusive to Walmart in a SteelBook package. New Disney Animation films can be cause for jubilation when it comes to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format. They have the potential of brilliantly shining in 4K at home, and 2023's Wish thankfully fires on almost all cylinders despite its blended mix of art styles that take a moment to adjust to. It wouldn't have been very "Disney" of Disney to forego creating a movie celebrating the 100th anniversary of their Animation studio. To hammer the connection between that movie and the celebration home, the idea powering Wish draws from the lyrics forever associated with the company, "When you wish upon a star." But what happens when your wishes are protected by an egotistical king who makes you forget them and hoards them for himself? In true… Read More