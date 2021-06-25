‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Coming to 4K Blu-ray and DVD in September

The long rumored physical home video release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in North America has finally been confirmed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

You can expect to see the Zack Snyder’s Justice League 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions of the film on store shelves beginning September 7th.

Pre-order Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 4K or the format of your choice at Amazon.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t come packaged with any supplemental materials on any of the disc formats. This is a movie-only release.

Both the Blu-ray and 4K editions will feature Dolby Atmos audio tracks.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller.