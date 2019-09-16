Jon Favreau’s ‘The Lion King’ 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Release Dates and Details

Disney’s 2019 version of The Lion King from director Jon Favreau is coming to Digital and Movies Anywhere on October 11th. The 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio, Blu-ray and DVD physical disc editions are slated for an October 22nd release date.

You can pre-order The Lion King (2019) on Digital and Digital 4K at Amazon.

The Lion King (2019) has earned over $1.6 billion at the global box office with more than $1 billion of that coming internationally.

It stars an impressive ensemble voice cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, John Kani, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The first bonus feature is exclusive to Digital for pre-orders only:

Perfecting the Pride – Join the filmmakers on their research trip to Africa as they immerse themselves in the real world of “The Lion King.” From the animals in the pride, to the smallest of insects and the grasslands in the savanna, experience the attention to detail that brought the film to life.

The next bonus feature is exclusive to Digital:

Pride Lands Pedia — Dung beetle shares the importance of his “roll” in the African Savanna in a fun, bug’s eye view of the land and its inhabitants.

The remaining bonus features are available across all formats:

The Journey to “The Lion King” – The Music – Go inside the studio with the cast and crew as they work to honor and elevate The Lion King’s beloved music. The Magic – Discover how the filmmakers blended the traditional filmmaking techniques with virtual reality technology to create amazing movie magic. The Timeless Tale – Filmmakers and cast reflect on the story that has moved generations and share how this Lion King carries a proud legacy forward.

– More to Be Scene – Recording studio and layer-by-layer progressions of some of most iconic moments in “The Lion King.” “Circle of Life” – Peel back the layers of effects and go behind the scenes of this iconic musical moment from the film “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – See all the effects, talent and fun that went into creating this vibrant version of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” for the movie “Hakuna Matata” – Join Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon) in the studio for the making of this memorable scene.

– Recording studio and layer-by-layer progressions of some of most iconic moments in “The Lion King.” Music Videos “Never Too Late” (lyric video) by Elton John “Spirit” performed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Filmmaker Introduction

Audio Commentary – By Director Jon Favreau.

– By Director Jon Favreau. Song Selection “Circle of Life” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” “Be Prepared” “Hakuna Matata” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” “Spirit” “Never Too Late”

Protect the Pride –Director Jon Favreau, the Lion Recovery Fund and conservationists highlight efforts to protect the majestic lions and their home.

Here’s a look at a new The Lion King home video trailer and box art.