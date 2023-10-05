‘Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series’ Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in December

Aardman animation studio’s Shaun the Sheep will be receiving a 7-disc, 170 episode release of The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD via Shout! Factory. This physical media debut of every episode in a single set for the first time is slated to arrive on December 12th, 2023.

In addition to 170 episodes, Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD will come with the following bonus features.

The Farmer’s Llamas

The Flight Before Christmas

Mossy Bottom Shorts

Championsheep Shorts

To date Shaun the Sheep Seasons 5 and 6 have never been available on Blu-ray or DVD. Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series will be their exclusive home, at least for now.