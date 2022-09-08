Pixar and Criterion Collection Finally Team Up for ‘Wall-E’ in 4K

One of the hottest home video releases this holiday season will no doubt be the first collaboration between Pixar and the Criterion Collection. It will happen on November 22, 2022 with the release of director Andrew Stanton’s Wall-E on 4K Ultra HD.

Pre-order the Wall-E Criterion Collection 4K UHD release at Amazon.

Disney has already released Wall-E on 4K UHD so it’s a little surprising that this is Criterion Collection’s first dip into Pixar’s catalog. No complaints though, especially after taking a look at how packed this 3-disc set is.

4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane

New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts

Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels

The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks

More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots

Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton

“WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon

Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton

A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton

BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team

Now that the floodgates are open, start wondering what the second Pixar movie to show up in the Criterion Collection might be. It seems like the first Toy Story is a strong candidate.