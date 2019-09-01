Disney’s ‘Frozen’ 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Pre-Order at Best Buy (Updated)

Best Buy has opened up a pre-order for a new Frozen 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital combo pack with an October 1st release. You can see the pre-order listing here.

Update: The Frozen 4K Blu-ray combo pack is now available for pre-order at Amazon.

Note that there is not a Blu-ray Steelbook pre-order option available. The only pre-order that has appeared is for the Frozen 4K Steelbook.

However, there is a Frozen 4K Ultra HD standard release planned for October 1st as well. This pre-order is currently only available at Best Buy and hasn’t shown up at Amazon yet.

The appearance of Frozen on 4K Ultra HD is timed to coincide with the theatrical release of Frozen 2 on November 22nd.

The Frozen voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk, and Ciarán Hinds.