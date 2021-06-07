Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’ 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Details

Disney has quickly announced the complete Cruella home video release details a little over a week after the live-action 101 Dalmations prequel debuted in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access.

The Digital HD version of Cruella will be available to own a little later this month on June 25th. Expect the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio, Blu-ray, and DVD physical format versions to arrive on a September 21st, 2021 release date.

It’s still too early for Cruella’s finalized box art, but the key art above is likely to be used.

Cruella’s bonus features are extensive and highlighted by bonus footage, deleted scenes and bloopers.

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes Hotel Heist Hallway Baroness Rejects Design Sketches

The Two Emma’s – Discover how real-life friends Emma Stone and Emma Thompson prepared for their roles as Cruella de Vil and the Baroness von Hellman and transformed into the fashionably cool, but devilishly cruel, characters.

The Sidekick Angle – No Disney villain/hero is complete without their sidekicks! Meet the talented actors who play Horace and Jasper, and learn how their characters deepen the ﬁlm’s story and how the trio’s friendship changes as the smart, feisty Estella becomes Cruella.

Cruella Couture – Take in the spectacular artistry of this couture collection, with an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of the most fashionable moments in the movie.

The World of “Cruella” – Experience the city locations and elaborate sets of “Cruella,” each featuring extraordinary production design detail, which bring 1970s London to life and enhance the backstories of these iconic Disney characters in a whole new way.

New Dogs … Old Tricks – Go behind the scenes of the on-set life of an animal actor, and meet the smart, expressive, delightful dogs who play Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians, along with their devoted trainers. Catch the joy the pups experience in their daily doggie duties.

Cruella 101 – Uncover Easter eggs and clever connections to Walt Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” that are masterfully woven throughout this modern origin story of “Cruella.”

Cruella stars Emma Stone as Estella/Cruella, Emma Thompson as The Baroness, Joel Fry as Jasper, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Emily Beecham as Catherine/Maid, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling, and Mark Strong as John the Valet.